“Officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA General Administration for the Irkutsk Region, in cooperation with colleagues from the regional units of the Prosecutor's Office, the Investigative Committee and the Rosgvardia, carried out a set of measures aimed at decriminalizing the utility sector. As a result of a joint operation, nine persons who performed managerial functions in various organizations were detained on suspicion of commercial bribery.

It was preliminarily established that the leaders of the largest management companies of the region participated in the unlawful scheme of illegal receipt of funds. These organizations serve more than 1,500 houses in Irkutsk, which is about 25 percent of the city's total housing stock.

The offenders acted as follows. Managers of management companies paid 23 contractors providing services of maintenance of the common property of apartment buildings, with funds that had come from the households as payment for housing and utilities services. At the same time, at the stage of contracting, the defendants agreed with the service organizations that the latter would return to them from 5 to 10 per cent of the funds paid.

Thus, from July 2019, those companies replenished monthly the so-called cash black box with sums of 3 to 5 million rubles. Some of this money was transferred to the alleged leader of the group - an entrepreneur from St. Petersburg, as well as the founders of several legal entities. General directors of management companies acted as intermediaries. According to preliminary data, in total the offenders illegally received more than 50 million rubles.

Investigative bodies have instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 8 of Article 204 of the RF Criminal Code. Currently, with regard to five of the suspects the placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure and four others are under house arrest.

Searches were carried out in the company's office and at the places of residence of the defendants. Documents and other physical evidence relevant for the criminal case have been seized.

Further measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.