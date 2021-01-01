“Operativists of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption in cooperation with investigators of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region and employees of the GA consolidated subdivisions to combat crimes involving aquatic biological resources suppressed the activities of an organized group engaged in the acquisition and marketing of river crayfish, obtained by knowingly criminal means.

According to preliminary data, three residents of the region bought crayfish in several districts of the Volgograd Region. At the same time, the offenders knew that the crayfish were caught illegally. Then, using fictitious veterinary accompanying documents, the accomplices sold the goods in retail outlets in Volgograd and Moscow.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the Volgograd Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under part 3 of Article 175 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Police searched the places of residence of the suspects and other citizens possibly involved in the illegal activities, and searched, as well, trade pavilions.

In total, about 30,000 crayfish were seized from trafficking and released into the natural habitat.

Two accomplices have been given a measure of restraint in the form of house arrest, and the third is being sought for.

Criminal proceedings are currently being instituted on the illegal catch of aquatic biological resources. Investigative actions and operational and investigative measures are continuing,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.