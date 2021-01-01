Today, in the Federal Territory of “Sirius”, a stage of the World Tour of Beach Volleyball has started, which will last until May 30.

More than 110 police and Rosgvardia officers will provide the protection of public order and security during the matches.

Before the games, the venues and the surrounding area wre examined by dog handlers with their dogs and then taken under round-the-clock protection. Traffic safety measures are being implemented by traffic police officers.