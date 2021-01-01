Today, in the Federal Territory of “Sirius”, a stage of the World Tour of Beach Volleyball has started, which will last until May 30.
More than 110 police and Rosgvardia officers will provide the protection of public order and security during the matches.
Before the games, the venues and the surrounding area wre examined by dog handlers with their dogs and then taken under round-the-clock protection. Traffic safety measures are being implemented by traffic police officers.
All materials of the site of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation may be reproduced in any media, on Internet servers or in any other media without restrictions on the volume and timing of the publication.
This permission equally applies to newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV channels, sites and pages on the Internet. The only prerequisite for a reprint or relay is a reference to the source.
For reprints no prior permission from the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation is required.