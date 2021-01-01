Officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tuapsinsky District received operational information that wood was being cut down in a forest area. The police officers who arrived at the address found that three residents of the Tuapsinsky District, aged between 34 and 46, in the absence of appropriate permits had cut down six oak trees in the forestry. Two tractors, a chainsaw and wood were seized by law enforcement officers from the scene.

As a result of the unlawful activities of the offenders, a damage totaling more than 4 million 800,000 rubles was caused.

Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Tuapsinsky District instituted a criminal case against the men on the grounds of an offense under part. 3 of Art. 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Illegal logging of forest plantations”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 7 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the suspects.