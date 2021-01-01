Investigators of the investigative unit of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Komi have completed the investigation of a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by part 4 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code. A 39-year-old resident of Syktyvkar without a criminal record is charged with the crime.

It has been established that in 2018, the defendant, heading a construction firm, according to the results of an auction signed a contract with a state company of the Republic of Komi to overhaul a civil defense facility - a bomb shelter. The value of the contract was more than 13.5 million rubles. Later, the parties entered into an additional agreement.

Between April and August 2018, the defendant, knowing for sure that the work at the site had not been completed in full, using his official position, organized the production by his subordinates of documents containing false information. Namely, he included information about virtually unfulfilled work and unused materials totaling more than 3.5 million rubles in the acceptance acts. After the transfer of money by the customer, the defendant stole the above amount, thus causing a damage on a particularly large scale.

In July 2018, the director of the construction company, according to the results of the auction, signed a municipal contract with the city hall of Syktyvkar for the arrangement of three sectors of the cemetery in the town of Verkhny Chov. Its value amounted to 4,975,000 rubles. Subsequently, the defendant used a similar scheme with the aim of theft of funds. He included in the documentation the information about factually unexecuted work and unused materials for a total of almost one and a half million rubles, which caused a damage to the municipal budget on an especially large scale.

At present, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to Court.