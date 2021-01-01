The Russian MIA have prepared a draft order “On establishing the form and deadline for submitting the Expenditure Statement on funds collected for the purpose of organizing and holding a public event of money and/or other property”.

The document was developed in connection with the adoption of the Federal Law of December 30, 2020. No. 541-FZ “On amending the Federal Law “On Assemblies, Rallies, Demonstrations, Processions and Picketings”, by which the Russian MIA is authorized to approve the form of the report of the organizer of a public event with the number of participants exceeding 500 people on the expenditure of funds collected for its holding and/or other property, as well as the period of its submitting to the executive branch of the constituent entity of the Russian Federation or the local government.

As a result of the audit of the report, violations under Article 20.2 of the Russian Federation Code on Administrative Offenses may be identified.

The deadline for submitting the report to the executive authority of the constituent entity of the Russian Federation or the local government body, with which the place and time of the public event has been coordinated, is set at 45 days from the date of the event. This period is determined on the basis of the need to give the organizer of a public event sufficient time for the quality preparation of complete submissions.

At the same time, the deadline for the submission of the report by the executive authority of the constituent entity of the Russian Federation or the local self-government body, with which the place and time of the public event has been coordinated, to the internal affairs bodies is not determined, in connection with which, to increase the efficiency of the relevant audit of the report, the report form provides for the possibility of indicating the full name, the position of an authorized representative of the internal affairs body (Article 14 of the Federal Law of June 19, 2004 No. 54-FZ “On Assemblies, Rallies, Demonstrations, Processions and Picketings” - hereinafter Law No. 54-FZ).

The form of the report provides for the exhaustive amount of information and supporting documents required for the relevant verification. With account of the requirements of part 7 of Article 11 of the Law 54-FZ, there is an exception for the presentation of information obtained under the implementation of parts 5 and 6 of Article 11 of the Law 54-FZ.