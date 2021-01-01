“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Division for the City of Gukovo, solved a robbery attack on a jewelry store.

Police in the city of Gukovo, Rostov Region, received a report of an attack on a jewelry salon. One of the attackers, threatening the sellers with a knife, smashed the show-cases and stole jewelry. The second watched the entrance to the room. The material damage amounted to 250 thousand rubles.

As a result of operational-search measures, two suspects - previously convicted residents of the region - were detained. Most of the stolen items have been seized.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Division for the City of Gukovo instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 162 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the offenders.

Currently, measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the unlawful activity are being implemented. The criminal investigation is on-going,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

The MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region received a letter from the store administration expressing gratitude to the police for promptly solving the crime.