“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA Administration for the Nevsky District of St. Petersburg, detained three suspects of stealing money from accounts of citizens.

According to the operatives, the offenders, using the malware purchased through the shadow segment of the Internet, hacked the accounts of users. They gained access to some personal accounts in closed thematic groups in one of the messengers.

Having received information about the bank account tied to the network account, the accomplices withdrew money of the victims under the guise of payment for the services of front persons, who were officially registered as drivers on a taxi special service. At present, 13 such front persons (so-called droplets) in dire need of money and leading an asocial lifestyle have been identified. It should be noted that they were not aware of the criminal scheme and received five thousand rubles each, regardless of the amounts received to their accounts. According to the preliminary data, no less than 40 people could have suffered from the hackers’ activities.

As a result of operational and investigative measures, the alleged organizers of the illegal activities and their accomplice were detained in St. Petersburg and Armavir.

Four criminal cases have been instituted by the Investigative Department of the MIA Administration for the Nevsky District of St. Petersburg under part 3 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During searches in the residence premises of the suspects, 60 sim-cards, 14 mobile phones, lap-tops and other items of evidentiary value in the criminal cases were seized. The court chose for two suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody, for another one a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.