“As part of the first phase of “Putina” operation, officers of the Economic Security and Combating the Corruption Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Astrakhan Region, in cooperation with the Russian Federal Security Service's Border Directorate for the Republic of Kalmykia and the Astrakhan Region, have tapped the illegal channel for the supply of sturgeon caviar to Moscow and the Moscow Region.

Near one of the garages in the city of Astrakhan, law enforcement officers stopped a car, with two local residents inside. In the luggage compartment of the foreign-made car the police found a cache and seized from it 56 glass and tin cans with black caviar with a total weight of 27 kilograms. The driver and the passenger had no accompanying documents for the products. The offenders were detained.

Investigative Administration for the Astrakhan Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Art. 258.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken aimed at establishing other persons that could be involved in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.