The First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, held a round-table on the development of the preventive capacity of the MIA detention centers for juvenile offenders (DCJO).

The inter-agency event was held at the Russian Interior Ministry with the participation of representatives of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, the Office of the President of the Russian Federation for Public Projects, the Office of the Commissioner to the President of the Russian Federation for the Rights of the Child, the Ministry of Education of Russia, the Ministry of Education and Science of Russia, the Ministry of Labor of Russia, the Russian Ministry of Health, the Institute for the Study of Childhood, Family and Education of the Russian Academy of Education, and the Prosecutor General's Office of Russia.

The round-table touched on the topics of preventive work with children who systematically leave home and of the work of some state institutions, as well as repeated administrative offenses committed by juveniles, including those below the age of administrative responsibility. The use of the potential of the MIA detention centers for juvenile offenders with regard to these categories of juveniles was also discussed.

“We are not chasing the number of children to be placed in the centers, there should be no extensive targets. It is necessary to reasonably assess the need for preventive work in these institutions,” Aleksandr Gorovoy stressed.

He suggested that the heads of the centers should carry out their work in such a way that even with respect to the specified age level, the centers would be engaged to the maximum in the resocialization of children, including with the involvement of actors, athletes, representatives of higher educational institutions, without focusing on the formal approach. “These are not even tactical, but strategic issues of the development of our state,” Aleksandr Gorovoy said.

Representatives of the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA, the Commissioners for the Rights of the Child in the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Krasnodar Territory spoke at the round-table in the video-conferencing mode.

The participants of the event expressed a common opinion on the need for an inter-agency approach to the issue considered, involving all institutions of the civil society.