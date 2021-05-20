An inter-ministerial scientific and practical conference “Artificial Intelligence in the Service of the Police”, organized in cooperation with the Main Information and Analytical Center of the Russian MIA, was held at the Academy of Management of the Russian MIA.

The on-line event was opened by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Vitaly Shulika.

The Deputy Minister noted in his opening speech that the conference planned to develop approaches to solving the problems of introducing artificial intelligence systems and machine learning methods in the processes of detecting, preventing and solving crimes.

“The agency is already actively introducing new software ‘products’ that use artificial intelligence. These technologies increase several times the efficiency of solving crimes,” Vitaly Shulika stressed.

The conference was attended by and listened to reports by: the head of the Federal Budget Institution “Main Information and Analytical Center of the MIA of Russia” Colonel of the Internal Service Vladimir Ageev, officers of the central office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, chiefs of territorial bodies of the Russian MIA, the Chief of the Academy of Management of the Russian MIA, Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Konev, departmental scientific and educational organizations (in the on-line mode), as well as representatives of public organizations and leaders of IT-companies.

The participants discussed topical issues of predicting the solving rate of crimes within the framework of modern possibilities of structured data analysis, and considered the legal and organizational aspects of the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies into the system of the Russian MIA. All the speakers expressed their readiness to continue sharing current developments, practical experience of introducing intelligent software in various areas of activity, first of all – in the work of the Russian police.

The Chief of the Main Information and Analytical Center of the MIA of Russia Colonel of the Internal Service Vladimir Ageev, summed up the results of the first-ever departmental hackathon “Artificial Intelligence in the Service of the Police”, which ended on May 20, 2021, and announced the creation of a community (club) – a permanent platform for exchange of views and experience in the field of digitalization, improvement of information security for IT professionals of the department, students of scientific and educational organizations.

In his turn, the Chief of the Academy of Management of the Russian MIA, Police Lieutenant-General Andrey Konev, when addressing the participants of the event, noted that to protect citizens from criminal encroachments, the internal affairs authorities seek using the most advanced technologies in the field of artificial intelligence. Today, the introduction of such technologies requires significant technological solutions.