A local woman applied to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kaluga and reported the theft of money from her in the amount of 75,000 rubles.

As explained by the victim, during the communication with one of her friends - a 49-year-old woman from Kaluga, she told her about the difficulties encountered in obtaining the Russian citizenship by her friend. The interlocutor told her that she had the opportunity to help and offered assistance. In that connection, she requested copies of a number of documents and a certain amount of money, allegedly for documenting the procedure of acquisition of the Russian citizenship.

For several months, the suspect promised to fulfill her obligations, and repeatedly asked for money for the services, which the trusting victim, transferred to her in parts.

According to law enforcement officers, the defendant, having no real opportunity to fulfill the promise, took possession of the claimant's savings, which she subsequently spent at her discretion. In order to create the appearance of awareness in this area, she resorted to the help of Internet resources, from where she took the list of documents requested from the victim.

Investigators of division No. 2 of the Investigative Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kaluga have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 2 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

The investigation is on-going.

Under current law, the sanction of the article provides for a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison.