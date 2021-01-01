The head of the local educational institution made a statement of fraud to the duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kavkazsky District. The complainant explained to the police that he had signed a contract for the supply of computer equipment for mobile classes with a representative of a commercial organization and had transferred money totaling about 1 million 200,000 rubles.

However, the entrepreneur did not fulfill his obligations and instead of a digital laboratory supplied to the educational institution 16 tablets that did not meet the specifications and requirements of the contract. The damage amounted to about 600,000 rubles.

As a result of operational search measures, the police have established the identity and location of the offender. The 47-year-old resident of Krasnodar was taken to the police division for further investigation.

Currently the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kavkazsky District have instituted criminal proceedings against the man on the grounds of the crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the suspect.