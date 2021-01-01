Criminal investigation officers of the police division for the Oktyabrsky District in cooperation with colleagues from the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Ulan-Ude, as a result of a complex of operational and investigative measures detained suspects of the theft of car catalysts. The police were supported by SOBR fighters.

It was established that three citizens aged between 19 and 22 at night stole from expensive crossovers parked in the yards of apartment buildings, parts of the exhaust system containing precious metals. It should be noted that the offenders moved in rented cars and mainly committed two thefts per night. Subsequently, they sold the catalysts to the buyer of stolen parts.

Police officers revealed the involvement of the defendants in seven such thefts and in one case - the theft of a battery from a truck. All the crimes were committed in the Oktyabrsky and Zheleznodorozhny districts of Ulan Ude during the two weeks of May. The total damage amounts to about 400 thousand rubles.

Note, that one of the suspects, a 20-year-old citizen of Ulan-Ude, was previously prosecuted for a property crime.

The offenders admitted their guilt.

The police prosecuted the suspects in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 2 of Article 158 of the Russian Criminal Code. With regard to two suspects the court issued a restraining order in the form of a ban on certain actions, while two others are under a recognizance of non-exit.

We also emphasize that law enforcement officers have established the private person to whom the suspects sold the stolen items.

The investigation continues. The Police check the detainees for involvement in similar offenses.