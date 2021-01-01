The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region completed the investigation of a criminal case against nine residents of the regional center accused of committing crimes under part 2 of Article 159.5 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Car Insurance Fraud.”

During the investigation of the criminal case, the investigator, together with the criminal investigation officers, carried out a large amount of work aimed at forming an evidence base confirming that nine Tver residents aged from 25 to 32, committed fraudulent actions in the field of car insurance by staging traffic accidents.

It was established that the defendants filed documents with knowingly false information about the occurred traffic accidents to the traffic police and various insurance companies, and subsequently illegally received insurance payments. The total amount of damage from the illegal actions exceeded two million rubles. During the interrogations, confessions were obtained from the offenders, indicating the places where traffic accidents had been staged between 2016 and 2018.

As a result of the investigation of the criminal case by the investigator of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tver Region, three women and six men, two of whom being brothers, were charged with nine frauds in car insurance committed by a group of persons by prior agreement, i.e. theft of funds by deception related to the occurrence of an insurance case.

Currently, the criminal case with the approved indictment has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.