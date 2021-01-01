In the Rostov Region, in the course of a complex of operational and search activities, officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Rostov Region, revealed a fact of tax evasion.

The police found that the director of a large Rostov Company specializing in the construction of residential and non-residential buildings, for two years entered in the tax statements false information about transactions.

Thus, he entered into fictitious contracts with the controlled by him companies to provide them with various services and transferred money to their accounts as payment.

Thus, the suspect evaded from the payment of VAT and profit tax to a total of more than 69 million rubles.

A criminal case has been instituted against the offender by the IC of Russia Department in the Rostov Region on the grounds of a crime under part 1 of Article 199 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Tax evasion, evasion from fees to be paid by the organization, and/or insurance premiums to be paid by the organization - the payer of insurance premiums”.

With respect to the suspect a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.