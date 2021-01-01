“Police officers of the Tyumen Region together with colleagues from the city of St. Petersburg and representatives of the Rosgvardia detained a suspect of the theft of money from ATMs.

According to preliminary data, in 2016 the offender stole 13.5 million rubles from an ATM located on one of the central streets of Tyumen, and fled.

For almost five years, the search for him continued. Criminal investigators and detectives studied and analyzed a large amount of information, carried out a set of operational measures and investigative actions. As a result, the suspect was detained in the city of St. Petersburg.

According to investigators, the man was involved in several episodes of illegal activity in different regions of the country. He chose a large city, where he went by car, searched for a suitable ATM and organized its surveillance. He found out at what time the collectors were bringing cash. Then, having waited for the moment when no people were near the ATM, the defendant with the help of special devices opened the locks and took away the money.

There was initiated a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. The court chose in respect of the defendant a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.