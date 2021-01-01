“Today, at the border checkpoint “Bagrationovsk-Bezleda” law enforcement authorities of Poland handed over to the Russian side Oleg Pirogov, accused of committing crimes under part 3 of Article 33 and paragraphs “g” and “h” of part 2 of Article 105, Article 210.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

According to preliminary data, the offender organized the murder of a patient of the central city hospital in the city of Elektrostal in the Moscow Region, committed in December 2006.

In addition, in July 2019, with respect to the defendant (the criminal nickname Tsirkach) a decision was made to prosecute him on the charge of committing a crime under Article 210.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

In June 2019, on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, Pirogov was put on the international wanted list. As a result of operational search measures, he was detained in Poland.

The extradition took place,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.