In accordance with the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of 18 April 2020 No. 274 “On temporary measures to settle the legal status of foreign nationals and stateless persons in the Russian

Federation in connection with the threat of further spread of the new corona-virus infection (COVID-19)” the terms of temporary stay of foreign nationals or registration at the place of stay in the Russian Federation, which expire between March 15, 2020 and June 15, 2021, are suspended for the specified period.

The migration units of the MIA of Russia territorial bodies are focused on the organization of work with foreign citizens (including citizens of CIS countries) who are staying in the territory of the Russian Federation in violation of the established order of stay, including those who have arrived with the purpose of entry other than “work” and carrying out labor activities, if they apply for the settlement of their legal status in the territory of the Russian Federation until June 15, 2021.

In respect of such category of citizens, decisions will be taken to extend the period of temporary stay and registration at the place of stay and relevant permits will be generated.

Foreign nationals should apply as soon as possible to the migration unit of the territorial body of the Russian MIA at the place of actual location with a motivated application (in an arbitrary form) to extend the period of temporary stay in the Russian Federation and present a valid identity document, as well as a migration card (if available) to get a mark on the extension of the temporary stay in the territory of the Russian Federation.