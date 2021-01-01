Acting Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia GA for Protection of Public Order and Interaction with Executive Authorities of the Russian Federation Police Colonel Stanislav Kolesnik took part in the plenary session of the Coordinating Council of Commissioners for Human Rights.

The event was held in Krasnoyarsk, under the chairmanship of the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Russian Federation, Tatiana Moskalkova. In addition to regional ombudsmen, the meeting was attended by representatives of state authorities and civil society institutions. One of the main issues under consideration was the practical work of social adaptation centers in the Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Stanislav Kolesnik presented a report on “Actual issues of recidivism prevention by internal affairs authorities”. He drew attention to the effectiveness of administrative supervision carried out by the internal affairs authorities. In his report, the representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs also highlighted the measures taken to facilitate employment and resolving of everyday issues of previously convicted persons.

After the meeting, Stanislav Kolesnik visited the Center for Social Adaptation and studied the conditions of its functioning.

The positive experience of the Krasnoyarsk Territory is planned to be used in the further work of the Ministry aimed at improving the prevention of recidivism.