The analysis of statistical data on the state of crime for January - April 2021 indicates that the operational situation in the country remains stable and controlled.

There has been registered a decrease in the number of illegal acts constituting a number of corpus delicti, including murders and attempted murders - by 1%, intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm - by 13.4%, robberies - by 19.2%, - acts of brigandage - by 23.4%.

Street crime is decreasing. In parks, squares and streets, the number of robberies decreased by 22.2%, acts of brigandage by 35%, thefts by 15.8%. In the four months of 2021, the total number of criminal acts committed in public places decreased by 6.7%.

In January-April of this year, the number of burglaries decreased markedly - by 26.2%, theft of vehicles - by almost 36% and hijacking - by 23%.

There were registered fewer offenses in the sphere of family relations, including a decrease by 3.5% in the number of facts of intentional inflicting of grievous bodily harm, a decrease by 2.8% - of moderate and by 2.7% - of minor harm to health.

The number of criminal acts committed by minors decreased by 16.3%, committed by citizens under the influence of alcohol - by 4.6%, by citizens in a state of drug intoxication - by 8.6%. This is largely the result of the preventive work of police precinct officers and juvenile inspectors.

In the four months of 2021, the number of IT crimes increased by 31.5%. Almost two thirds of them are carried out using the Internet, and more than a third - by means of mobile communication.

Internal affairs authorities, together with other law enforcement agencies, control the situation in all regions of the country.