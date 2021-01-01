“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Chita suppressed the activities of a group, whose members were suspected of real estate fraud.

According to the available information, there was a certain hierarchy and a clear distribution of roles within the group. It included ten people. After receiving information about the apartments whose owners had died, the accomplices forged court decisions on the recognition of “dummies” as relatives of the deceased owners. Those dummies received a reward of 50,000 rubles for their services and were not aware of the criminal scheme.

It was preliminarily established that the accomplices, including the head and several employees of one of the real estate agencies, managed to sell two apartments to conscientious buyers, receiving from them a total of five million rubles. Documents were also acquired for three other apartments and buyers were being sought for them.

The value of five properties illegally seized by members of the organized group is at least 15 million rubles.

The investigator of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Chita instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

All the suspects, including the alleged leader, a previously convicted local resident, were simultaneously detained with the power support of the Rosgvardia officers. Searches were carried out at their places of residence, as well as in the office of the real estate agency. Draft notes and documents that have evidentiary value for the criminal case have been seized.

One detainee was remanded in custody, two were subject to a restraining order and two others were ordered to appear. Five defendants are on recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.