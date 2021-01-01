“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Internal Security together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Pskov Region in cooperation with the regional FSB department, suppressed the illegal activities of the group, whose members were suspected of fraud.

As a result of the operational and investigative measures carried out by the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Internal Security, the Investigative Administration for the Pskov Region of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, instituted three criminal cases against a number of former and current employees of the Federal Government Institution “Center of Economic and Service Support of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Pskov Region” and their alleged accomplices from commercial companies.

According to available information, in 2018-2019, the suspects stole money from the budget allocations of the Russian MIA, and also appropriated at least 11 service vehicles. The preliminary damage exceeded 4.5 million rubles.

Currently, all the circumstances of the incident are being established,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.