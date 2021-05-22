“At the XXXV European Aquatics Championships held in Budapest, a policeman of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Lobnya, Moscow Region, Senior Sergeant of the Police Evgeny Rylov won the gold medal in the 200 meters backstroke.

The Russian swimmer showed a result of 1 minute 54.46 seconds and was 0.16 seconds ahead of the silver medalist - Luke Greenbank from Great Britain.

Recall that Evgeny is a bronze medalist of the Olympic Games, a two-time world champion, a three-time world champion on short water. After today's victory, the Moscow Region policeman has become a three-time European champion.

The leadership and staff of the Russian MIA wholeheartedly congratulate Evgeny and wish him new high sporting achievements,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.