“On the final day of the XXXV European Aquatics Championships held in Budapest, the Russian women's team finished second in the combined 4x100 meters relay with a result of 3 minutes 56.25 seconds.

In the final race, a policeman of the police regiment of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, police Sergeant Maria Kameneva, competed for our team. Yulia Efimova, Svetlana Chimrova and Arina Surkova were also part of the Russian relay quartet.

For Maria this is already the second medal won at the championship. A few days ago, she became the bronze medalist in the 100 meters backstroke.

We wish our colleague, as well as all her teammates of the Russian national team, new achievements at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.