Today, in the branch of the Rostov School of Service and Search Dog Breeding of the Russian MIA in the city of Yegoryevsk, Moscow Region, there was held a solemn opening ceremony of training and professional retraining courses for Afghan specialists.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel, Major General of the Internal Service Lyudmila Bode, project coordinator and representative of the Regional Section for Europe, Western and Central Asia of UNODC Hideki Hosaka, UNODC experts, representatives of the Japanese Embassy in the Russian Federation, the MIA of Russia Administration of Foreign Relations and the MIA of Russia Police Dogs Center, as well as the leadership and personnel of the Rostov School of Service And Search Dog Breeding of the Russian MIA and its branches.

The training is part of a tripartite anti-drug cooperation between Russia, Japan and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime in the fight against the Afghan drug threat.

In her welcome speech, Lyudmila Bode noted that one of the factors of key importance in the fight against drug trafficking is the training of highly qualified personnel, including specialists-dog-handlers. She added that the Russian MIA accumulated a considerable experience in organizing the training of foreign colleagues.

“Today, for the first time, the training of Afghan police officers with service dogs will be launched at the base of the Yegoryevsk branch. Every year, more than 250 specialists-kinologists (dog-handlers) from all regions of Russia are trained in the branch. It has the necessary training and material base and training grounds for conducting high-quality training,” the Deputy Chief of the MIA of Russia Department of Civil Service and Personnel stressed.

In turn, UNODC representative Hideki Hosaka expressed gratitude to the Russian side for its support in organizing and carrying out this project.

The additional professional program adapted for Afghan specialists was developed by the author's team of the Rostov School of Service and Search Dog Breeding of the Russian MIA. Training of 17 representatives of the anti-drug police of Afghanistan is scheduled for May-September of this year. Also, from May to June, refresher courses will be organized for 10 leaders of the police-dog center established in Afghanistan.