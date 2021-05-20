On May 20, 2021, the Russian MIA in a video conferencing mode summed-up the results of the hackathon, which was organized by the federal government agency “Chief of the Main Information and Analytical Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation”.

The main goal of the contest is to improve the operational and service efficiency of the Ministry's units through the use of the latest digital transformation technologies.

Fifteen teams of technical faculties of the V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the Russian MIA, the Krasnodar and St. Petersburg Universities, the Voronezh Institute of the Russian MIA, as well as three teams of the Military Space Academy named after A.F. Mozhaisky took part in it.

The teams were formed from distinguished cadets - from 4 to 7 people in each, supported by experienced teachers of their educational organizations. Curators from among the staff of the Main Information and Analytical Center were assigned to the teams.

During a month, cadets - developers, designers, testers, and software designers - were creating projects of an automated information system that uses artificial intelligence technology to solve operational and service tasks related to crime prevention and solving.

It should be noted that the participants were not limited in choosing the topic of the project. They identified the problem themselves, developed a technical task and implemented the project, demonstrating the skills and knowledge gained in the field of artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision.

The jury included representatives of the Federal Budget Institution “Main Information and Analytical Center of the MIA of Russia”, the Federal Budget Institution, the Scientific and production association “STiS” of the MIA of Russia, the MIA of Russia Academy of Management and the N. E. Bauman Moscow State Technical University.

For more than three hours, the contestants presented their presentation videos of developed IT solutions. In an intense struggle, the first place was taken by the team “Vasilisk” of the V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the Russian MIA with a program that assists the search for stolen antiques on open on-line trading sites.

The second place was taken by the Yo-KUSP team of the Voronezh Institute of the Russian MIA with their development, enabling intelligent analysis of text messages about crimes, offenses and incidents. The second place was also taken by the team “Souz Team” of the Military Space Academy named after A.F. Mozhaisky, which designed the service of operational recognition of human speech and semantic analysis of texts.

The third place was awarded to programmers from the teams: “CopIB” of the V.Ya. Kikot Moscow University of the Russian MIA, who carried out the project of the intelligent system of identification of citizens, “Star Track” of the Military Space Academy named after A.F. Mozhaisky, which created an intelligent system to support the decision to predict and solve crimes, as well as the “IT-portrait” team of the Voronezh Institute of the Russian MIA, which implemented a project of an automated system of collection and registration of elements of appearance for the production of subjective portraits of wanted persons.

Also, the jury in a separate nomination “For the relevance of the idea” awarded the team “LamerTeam” of the Krasnodar University of the Russian MIA with a system of predictive analytics, including the search and receipt of data to predict future criminal events.

The ceremonial presentation of the projects of the winners of the hackathon and their awarding will take place within the framework of the inter-agency scientific and practical conference “Artificial Intelligence in the Service of the Police” on May 27, 2021 at the Academy of Management of the Russian MIA.