“At the XXXV European Aquatics Championship held in Budapest, Russian police officers won bronze medals in swimming competitions.

A policeman of the police regiment of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, Junior Lieutenant of the police Andrei Zhilkin, finished third in the 50 meters’ butterfly with a result of 23.08 seconds.

His colleague police Sergeant Maria Kameneva swam 100 meters on her back in 59.22 seconds and also finished third.

The leadership and personnel of the Russian MIA congratulate Andrei and Maria on their excellent results. The championship continues, and we wish our colleagues and all their teammates new successful performances,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.