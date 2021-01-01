“Since May 17, police officers have been providing law and order and security for graduates of Russian schools at festivities marking the end of the school year.

The last school bell ceremony was held in more than 32,000 educational organizations. More than 1.7 million Russian schoolchildren took part in it.

More than 93,000 police officers are deployed to ensure law and order and security. Servicemen of the Rosgvardia, employees of private security organizations and representatives of public law enforcement organizations are also involved.

Comprehensive inspections of engineering and technical equipment of educational facilities have been carried out. Road safety measures are being implemented.

No breaches of public order have taken place.

Last bell celebrations are continuing,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.