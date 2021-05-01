“Today in the city of Orenburg, in the multifunctional complex “Armada” in a solemn atmosphere, the Chief of the Main Directorate for Migration, Police Lieutenant-General Valentina Kazakova, presented a certificate to the millionth participants of the State program to assist voluntary resettlement to the Russian Federation of compatriots living abroad.

Aleksandr Safronov, aged 22, a native of Aktobe, Kazakhstan, came to the Orenburg Region six years ago to receive medical education. The man filed documents for participation in the State resettlement program in April 2021 at the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in the city of Uralsk.

Currently, Aleksandr is finishing the sixth year of Orenburg State Medical University and works in the “red zone” of the regional isolation hospital.

The young man's parents and older brother also plan to move to the Orenburg Region for permanent residence as family members of the State Program participant,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.

Presenting the millionth certificate, Valentina Kazakova congratulated Aleksandr Safronov on the significant event in his life. She also noted that 80 regions of the Russian Federation were participating in the implementation of the State Program, and the number of compatriots who had arrived as of May 1, 2021 exceeded one million people.

For reference:

The Orenburg Region launched the State Program in 2014. According to the results of work in 2020, the region took the 4th place in the Volga Federal District in terms of the number of compatriots who had moved to the region. During the implementation of the regional resettlement program, the Orenburg Region received about 8.2 thousand participants of the State program and their family members.

The ceremonial event was attended by the Chief of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region, Police Major General Aleksei Kampf, Governor - Chairman of the Government of the Orenburg Region Denis Pasler, State Duma deputy, member of the State Duma Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Yuri Mishcheryakov, as well as representatives of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Rossotrudnichestvo and the Legislative Assembly of the Orenburg Region.