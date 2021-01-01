Today, the Chief of the Administration for Interaction with Civil Society and the Media of the Russian MIA, Major-General of the Internal Service Aleksandr Knyazev, presented departmental awards to Moscow journalists. The reception was organized by the Moscow Union of Journalists.

In 2020, the new Russian press turned 30 years old. This anniversary came at a difficult time of the pandemic and limitations associated with it. However, journalists showed restraint and courage, working in the conditions of strict quarantine in the “hot spots” and in the “red zone”. They promptly and truthfully told people about the situation development, timely communicated to them relevant and vital information.

The dedication of officers of the internal affairs bodies who, at the risk of their life and health, continued to perform their official duties did not remain behind the scenes. Journalists thanked and awarded the heroes of their reports - police officers of Moscow and Moscow Region for their contribution to the fight against the spread of the new coronavirus infection.

Aleksandr Knyazev thanked the journalistic community for its objective approach in covering the activities of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation and stressed that the MIA was always committed to a constructive dialogue with the media. He noted that correspondents of the federal and regional media are constantly in the epicenter of events. This fully applies to representatives of “criminal” journalism present here, with many of whom the MIA of Russia Press-Service have been cooperating for many years.

Aleksandr Knyazev presented the departmental medal “For contribution to the strengthening of law and order” to German Petelin, head of the Division of reporting and incidents of the Directorate of Broadcasting to Russia, CIS and the Baltics of the TV channel “Russia Today”; a badge “For assistance to the Ministry of Internal Affairs” to Ekaterina Sveshnikova, correspondent of the information service of the newspaper “Moskovsky Komsomolets”, a badge “For contribution to the coverage of the Activities of the Russian MIA”, to Andrei Novikov - the first deputy editor-in-chief of the “Interfax” news agency.