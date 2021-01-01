During the monitoring of the CCTV footage of the “Safe Region” system by officers of the MIA of Russia Division for the Mozhaisky Urban District a fact of desecration of the monument to the fallen in the Great Patriotic War was revealed.

It was established that two men drank alcohol, ate and warmed by the fire at the Eternal Fire Memorial, located in the Klementievskaya Street.

Two local residents, aged 38 and 40, were detained by police officers who immediately arrived at the scene.

A criminal case has been instituted against the offenders by the investigator of the inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division on the grounds of the crime under Article 244 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Desecration of the bodies of the dead and their burial places”.

With respect to the suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.