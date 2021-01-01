Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate for Migration, Police Major-General Oleg Kadochnikov, led the Russian delegation at the ninth meeting of the Joint Russian-Uzbek Working Group on Combating Illegal Migration, which was held in the videoconferencing mode.

The Uzbek delegation, led by the first deputy head of the Main Directorate for Migration and Citizenship of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Colonel Shukhrat Khodjayev, included representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, as well as the Agency for External Labor Migration at the Ministry of Labor.

The meeting discussed the migration situation in the territory of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Uzbekistan. The topic of documenting citizens of Uzbekistan, who are in special institutions of the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA, intended for temporary detention of foreign nationals, who are subject to administrative expulsion, deportation and readmission, in order to return this category of persons to their homeland has been touched upon.

During the event, the participants exchanged views on changes in the migration legislation. Issues related to the implementation of the Readmission Agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan have been analyzed. Information exchange on the most sustainable channels of illegal migration between the two countries has taken place.

Representatives of the Russian and Uzbek delegations paid special attention to the opening of the Federal State Unitary Enterprise of the Russian MIA “Passport and Visa Service” office on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In conclusion, leaders of the Joint Working Group stressed the importance of efforts to strengthen cooperation in countering the illegal migration, as well as enhancing effective cooperation in this area. The tenth meeting of the Joint Working Group is scheduled for the second half of 2022 in the Republic of Uzbekistan.