A round table dedicated to the problems of countering extremism in the North Caucasus was held at the Department of Criminal Law of the Vladikavkaz Institute of Management.

The event was attended by officers of the Center for Countering Extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the RNO-Alania, judges of the Supreme Court of the Republic, representatives of regional law enforcement agencies, the Bar Chamber and educational institutions of the republic.

The acting head of the Department of Criminal Law of the Private Educational Institution of Higher Education, the Vladikavkaz Institute of Management Oleg Kachmazov, addressed the audience and brought to their attention a number of court decisions on crimes of extremist orientation taken in previous years, and noted that before the law on decriminalization of Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation came into force, “Incitement of hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity”, court decisions on such crimes were too harsh in his view.

The participants of the meeting have noted that the current law, in which a citizen is subject to administrative responsibility in the case of commission of primary facts of extremist crimes and is subject to criminal punishment only in case the wrongful act is repeated, is fully justified.

They also discussed the problematic issues related to countering extremism and terrorism, motives and psychological features, the possibility of eradicating them, and improving the effectiveness of methods to combat them. Particular attention was paid to the causes of this dangerous social manifestation, the trends of the development of extremism itself, its forms and types.

In their speeches, the participants of the round table drew attention to the great influence of social networks in the formation of negative manifestations and the spread of extremism.

At the end of the roundtable, the participants made their proposals to solve current problems in the area of countering extremist ideology among the population of the republic.