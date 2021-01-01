“The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the city of Norilsk of the Krasnoyarsk Territory completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case against a local woman accused of committing crimes under parts 2 and 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the investigation, the offender offered citizens interested in getting insurance payments in connection with their receipt of professional diseases, assistance in collecting the necessary documents and speeding up the process of their approval by the competent authorities. She estimated the cost of her services from 50 to 500,000 rubles. At the same time, the woman was not going to fulfill her obligations and spent for her own needs the money she had received by deception.

At first, the defendant justified delays in the processing of benefits by unforeseen circumstances, and later stopped communicating at all. Trusting the schemer, some victims ultimately failed in receiving the payments due.

In addition, the woman, under various pretexts, borrowed money from her friends, which she also did not intend to repay. She reported that the money was needed for urgent surgery for her spouse and medication. In fact, the defendant and her husband were divorced.

According to preliminary data, between 2017 and 2020, eight citizens suffered from the actions of the offender, and the damage caused to them exceeded 2.2 million rubles.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Norilsky City Court of the Krasnoyarsk Territory for consideration on the merits,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.