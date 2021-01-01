“Officers of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Zheleznogorsky” detained two suspects of a car theft.

In the early morning, the owner did not find his car in the garage and made a statement to the police. The police established that young people who had been renting residential premises from the victim might be involved in the commission of the offence. They penetrated the garage, started the engine of the car and drove to the highway. There, one of the offenders failed in controlling the vehicle and at high speed it ran into a ditch.

The young men took several photos of the wrecked vehicle and then posted them on one of the popular sites on the Internet with the comment: “This is what happens when you get behind the wheel drunk.”

The video was widely disseminated in social networks and was discovered by officers of the district police division during the monitoring of Internet resources.

A criminal case was instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by Article 166 of the RF Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of the suspect, a 22-year-old resident of the city of Taganrog and his friend from the Kursk Region,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.