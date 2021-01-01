Officers of the Department for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsk Region held a working meeting with representatives of national and cultural associations (diaspora) of Tomsk with the participation of the administration of the Tomsk Region and the Center for Countering Extremism of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsk Region, to explain changes in the legislation of the Russian Federation in the area of migration within the framework of the implementation of the Concept of State Migration Policy of the Russian Federation for the period until 2025, including the settlement of the legal status of foreign citizens who are in the territory of the Russian Federation in violation of the established order of stay.

The event was attended by representatives of: the Local Public Organization of the National and Cultural Autonomy of the Kyrgyz in Tomsk “Mekendester (Compatriots)”; the Local Public Organization of Uzbek Culture of Tomsk “Druzhba”; the Territorial unit of the All-Russian Social Movement “Youth Assembly of the Peoples of Russia “We are - RUSSIAN CITIZENS”; The Union of Armenians of the Tomsk Region; Local public organization of national and cultural autonomy of Kazakhs in Tomsk; Local public organization of national and cultural autonomy of Tajiks in Tomsk of the Tomsk Region.

In connection with the expiration of the Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of 18 April 2020 No. 274 “On temporary measures to resolve the issues of legal status of foreign nationals and stateless persons in the Russian Federation in connection with the threat of further spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19)”, the Department for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsk Region recommended to the representatives of national cultural associations (diaspora) of Tomsk to conduct with foreign nationals, who have no legal grounds for staying in the territory of the Russian Federation, talks about the need for their applying until June 15, 2021 to the territorial bodies of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation at the district level, subordinate to the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsk Region, at the place of their actual residence and to settle their legal status by registering with the migration register at the place of stay and getting the relevant permits.

The meeting also discussed issues of preventing extremist manifestations among foreign citizens, preventing violations of migration laws of the Russian Federation, conducting outreach to foreign nationals temporarily staying and temporarily (permanently) residing in the region on the procedure of registration with the migration, register, getting work permits and patents, as well as on the responsibility for violation of the migration legislation requirements.

At the end of the event, officers of the Department for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Tomsk Region Russian answered all the questions, in particular - the questions on the implementation of migration registration, issuing patents to foreign workers, issuing work permits to foreign nationals, receiving notices of the conclusion (dissolution) of labor (civil-legal) contracts with foreign workers, it was also recommended to hold conversations with foreign citizens aimed at forming a tolerant, accepting attitude to the customs and way of life of other peoples, preventing the development of interracial, inter-racial, interfaith, and interfaith relations as well as respectful attitude to law enforcement officers.