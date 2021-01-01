Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kemerovsky Municipal District completed the investigation of a criminal case, instituted against two local residents, aged 45 and 63. They faced charges under part 3 of Article 30 of the Russian Criminal Code, part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

In October 2019, the head of the security service of a company located in the Kemerovsky Municipal District turned to the police for help. He said that unknown people tried to steal from the enterprise a 200 meters long cable. The property was discovered by employees of the private security company in a wooded area near the company fence. The cost of the cable was about 1.1 million rubles. Officers of the Unit for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Kemerovsky Municipal District conducted a check, which resulted in the institution of a criminal case against a storekeeper and a driver of the company, who resigned immediately after the incident.

The investigation found that the defendants had colluded and instructed their colleagues to issue the property from the warehouse and take it out of the organization, convincing them that the cable had been delivered to the company by mistake. However, the driver of “Kamaz” carrying the cargo, guessed that the wire was being transported illegally, and unloaded it in the forest strip behind the fence of the company, where it was soon discovered by a security guard.

Currently, the investigator has gathered sufficient evidence. The materials of the criminal case have been sent to the court for consideration. The indictment article imposes a maximum penalty of up to 10 years in prison.