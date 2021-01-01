“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Administration of the MIA General Administration for the city of Moscow have solved a criminal scheme of theft of funds from elderly citizens.

The operatives together with representatives of the Group-IB company found that the offenders made calls to pensioners and introduced themselves as employees of law firms. False lawyers promised to help citizens in receiving the compensation for the services poorly rendered to them by other organizations. But to that end, they supposedly had to pay a commission, tax collection or insurance. Gullible citizens transferred their savings to the indicated accounts, receiving nothing in return.

One of the victims - an 83-year-old Muscovite veteran of labor and an honored teacher - was persuaded by the accomplices to pay by express transfer the tax on the compensation payment she was allegedly entitled to. The pensioner repeatedly made transfers with bank details specified to her, as a result of which she lost 280,000 rubles.

The Inquiry unit of the IA Department for the Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow instituted 16 criminal proceedings on the grounds of offense under part 3 of Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational and investigative measures, six suspects were detained by the Moscow Criminal Investigation Department with the participation of the Rosgvardia. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for them.

Seventeen searches were carried out. Bank cards, computer equipment, databases with personal data of citizens in electronic and handwritten form, means of communication, as well as documents of evidentiary value for the criminal case were found and seized.

There are grounds to believe that the detainees could be involved in similar crimes committed in Moscow and the Moscow Region. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.