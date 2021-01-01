“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Unit of the MIA Administration for the Smolensk Region in cooperation with colleagues from the city of Sochi detained a suspect of attempted theft of cash.

The duty-unit of police division No. 1 of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Smolensk received a report from employees of one of the banks that notes imitating 5,000 bills had been found during the recalculation of the money.

During the check it was established that an unknown offender had deposited 988 such notes into three ATMs, as a result of which the money was credited into his account. It is reported that he intended to receive genuine banknotes at other terminals.

As a result of operational-search measures, police identified the car on which the suspect moved and detained him in the city of Sochi.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code. A preventive measure in the form of remand in custody was chosen in respect of the suspect,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.