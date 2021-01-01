“Police officers of the Republic of Tatarstan have located the jewelry stolen during the football World Cup in Kazan.

In July 2018, when loading a batch of jewelry belonging to a Russian jewelry company, a suitcase containing certified diamonds and jewelry with a total worth of more than 160 million rubles was stolen at the Kazan Fair. The loss of goods was found at the airport.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Kazan instituted a criminal case on grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of search operations and investigative actions, including the examination of CCTV footage and the removal of biological traces from the crime scene, the police identified the alleged offender. He was a Colombian citizen Valero Valero Edgar Alejandro. According to the investigation, he participated in the packing of valuable luggage. The man was put on the international wanted list. Placement to custody was selected by court as the preventive measure for him.

In September 2019, the defendant was detained in Argentina, in March 2021 he was extradited to Russia and in April - delivered from Moscow to Tatarstan.

The Colombian confessed that he had buried the stolen goods in a forest strip of one of the districts of Kazan. Due to the fact that the defendant did not specify the location of the cache, the police had to investigate a large area. As a result, four sacks of jewelry were found and seized.

In the near future, the seized jewelry will be handed over to the rightful owner,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.