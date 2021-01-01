The MIA of Russia has drafted a federal law “On amending certain legislative acts of the Russian Federation and recognizing as invalid certain legislative acts (separate provisions of legislation) of the Russian Federation in connection with the adoption of the Federal Law “On conditions of entry (exit) and stay (residence) in the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and stateless persons” (hereinafter referred to as the draft federal law). It was prepared at the same time as the draft federal law on conditions of entry (exit) and stay (residence) in the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and stateless persons”.

The draft federal law seeks to recognize as expired Federal Law of August 15, 1996. No. 114-FZ “On the order of departure from the Russian Federation and entry into the Russian Federation" in terms of provisions relating to foreign nationals and stateless persons (hereinafter - foreign nationals), federal laws of July 25, 2002 No. 115-FZ “On the legal status of foreign nationals in the Russian Federation” and of July 18, 2006 No. 109-FZ “On the migration registration of foreign nationals and stateless persons in the Russian Federation” as well as legislative acts (certain provisions of legislative acts) of the Russian Federation, which have been amended by these federal laws.

It is assumed that the Federal Law “On amending certain laws of the Russian Federation and recognizing as invalid legislative acts (certain provisions of legislation) of the Russian Federation in connection with the adoption of the Federal Law on Conditions of Entry (Exit) and Stay (residence) in the Russian Federation of foreign citizens and stateless persons” comes into force at the same time as the Federal Law “On Conditions of Entry (Exit) and Stay (residence) in the Russian Federation of Foreign Citizens and Stateless Persons”.

The bill does not affect the achievement of the goals of the state programs of the Russian Federation.

The implementation of the Regulation requirements will not necessitate an increase in the staff of the existing or creation of new structural units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, or other state authorities.

Also, the draft federal law does not provide for the introduction of provisions requiring an increase in financial expenditures covered by the federal budget, the budgets of constituent entities of the Russian Federation and municipal entities.