“The Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia completed the preliminary investigation of a criminal case instituted on the grounds of offenses stipulated by Article 228 and Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code. Twelve members of the organized group are charged with the sale of drugs and psychotropic substances in the Crimean Peninsula. Operational support of the criminal case was carried out by Drug Control officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for Sevastopol.

According to the investigation, the organized group was established in April 2018 and operated until August 2019. It included the organizer, as well as the so-called HR-officers and curators, who gave instructions to packers and cache-fillers. The distribution of drugs among the participants and the subsequent sale took place in a contactless way through caches. The coordination of activities was carried out using different Internet messengers.

As a result of investigative actions and operational search measures, law enforcement officers seized more than six kilograms of synthetic drugs and more than 850 grams of a psychotropic substance. Twelve active members of the organized group were detained and placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for eleven of them.

During the preliminary investigation, more than 190 forensic examinations were carried out, including chemical, computer, fingerprinting and authoric examinations.

Currently, the criminal case with the indictment approved by the Prosecutor has been sent to the Gagarinsky District Court of Sevastopol for consideration on the merits.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case against other members of the organized criminal community continues. Additional episodes of their unlawful activities are being established,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.