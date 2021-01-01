“Officers of the Drug Control Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region, in cooperation with colleagues from the territorial police divisions, suppressed the production and marketing of marijuana.

According to preliminary data, a 35-year-old local resident organized the illegal business. Two of his accomplices cultivated hemp, the plantations of which were located in the Polessky and Ozersky districts of the Kaliningrad Region. They harvested and dried drug-containing plants.

According to the investigation, the leader of the group and his closest assistant provided plantators with everything necessary for living and took away the finished goods, which were then handed over to distributors for sale. At the same time, the offenders carefully observed the conspiracy measures.

Police, with the law-enforcement support of the special unit “Grom” and the Rosgvardia, detained six members of the group, including the alleged organizer. The investigation unit of the Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaliningrad Region instituted criminal cases on the offenses stipulated by part 1 of Article 228.1, part 3 of Article 30, part 3 of Article 228.1, part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the Russian Criminal Code.

During 11 searches more than 30 kilograms of marijuana and more than 1 million rubles were found. In addition, items constructively similar to firearms - a revolver and a rifle - were seized. They have been sent for a forensic study, the results of which will determine the issue of a criminal case instituting.

Four suspects were placed to custody. With respect to two more suspects a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Preliminary criminal investigation is on-going, all episodes of the suspects’ illegal activities are being established,” said the Russian MIA Spokesperson Irina Volk.