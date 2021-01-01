The MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Traffic Safety hosted the presentation of the World Health Organization's (WHO) report on road safety in the European Region in 2019. The event was attended by the Chief of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate Mikhail Chernikov, the head of the WHO office in the Russian Federation, Dr. Melita Vujnovich, representatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Traffic Safety, the MIA of Russia Research Center of Road Safety and the Russian Ministry of Health.

Through a video link from Copenhagen the report was presented by Jonathan Passmore, Head of the Violence and Injury Prevention Program of the WHO Regional Office for Europe. Chiefs of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate from all Russian regions were also connected to the broadcast.

Opening the event, Mikhail Chernikov noted that the Russian MIA was the main body that developed and implemented state policy in the field of road safety. He thanked WHO representatives for constructive joint work at the preparation of the report, which ensured an adequate presentation of the Russian results at the international level, demonstrating that Russia was close to meeting the goal of the first Decade of Action on Road Safety, - compared to 2010 there was recorded a two-fold reduction in traffic accident deaths.

The Chief of the Russian State Traffic Safety Inspectorate has also stressed the special role of the event in the context of the Sixth Global Road Safety Week, which is taking place these days in accordance with the decision of the UN General Assembly. The week is dedicated to the problem of ensuring a safe speed mode in places where pedestrians most often interact with vehicles.

Mikhail Chernikov noted that this was a very important topic for Russia, as non-compliance with the speed limit, like elsewhere in the world, is recognized in the country as one of the main risk factors for road deaths. In this regard, within the framework of the Week, a number of public and educational measures aimed at ensuring the compliance with the high-speed regime in Russia is taking place, mainly in settlements.

In their report was analyzed the state of traffic accidents in more than 50 countries in the European Region. In particular, the report notes that road traffic deaths in the European Region are significantly lower than in any other the World Health Organization region, and 2.1 times lower than the global average, making 8.8 deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 18.2 per 100,000 people worldwide. At the same time, there is a large variation in mortality rates within the region, and for the country with the highest rate it is 6.7 times higher than for the country with the lowest rate.

Switzerland and Norway have the lowest fatalities as a result of road accidents, according to the World Health Organization. The highest rate is in Tajikistan. According to the report, if all countries were able to achieve the same level of road safety as Switzerland and Norway, more than 55,000 lives would be saved each year.

Men of all ages are subject to the highest risk of road traffic injuries, they account for about 75% of road fatalities. The highest rates are in the 15-29 age group, as well as among older persons aged over 70.

According to the report of the World Health Organization European Region, more than 220 people die on the roads every day. Road traffic injuries are currently the leading cause of fatality for children in the 5-14 age group and the second leading cause of death for young people aged between 15 and 29, the WHO report notes. According to the reports of the countries that participated in the preparation of the report, the economic costs of road accidents range from 0.4% to 4.1% of GDP.

The report also analyzed European legislation on the main risk factors - speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, ignoring seat belts, children's restraints and motorcycle helmets. Aspects such as vehicle safety standards and road infrastructure, national strategies to improve road safety, and medical care for road accident victims are also considered.

In general, the participants of the event agreed that the European Report on road safety will be an effective tool in the development of further measures to improve road safety, both at the national and international levels.