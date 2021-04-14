Between April 5 and April 14, 2021, the Russian MIA, in cooperation with the Russian Ministry of Health, the Russian Ministry of Education and Science, the Rosmolodyozh, carried out the first stage of the inter-agency comprehensive and preventive operation “Children of Russia – 2021” to implement the provisions of the Russian Federation's State Anti-Drug Strategy until 2030.

As a part of the operation in the Russian Federation, MIA of Russia officers, in cooperation with representatives of educational institutions and local self-government, public associations and organizations, carried out more than 139,000 preventive measures with children and young people. More than 78,000 outreach projects (interactive lectures, training seminars, preventive talks) have been carried out.

There were also held about 26,000 events aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles, involving young people in volunteer activities and developing civic activism of young people. Among them there are cultural and sports-mass events, creative contests of anti-drug orientation: spartakiads, marathons, festivals and quests.

During the operation, 4,880 persons aged between 16 and 35 were taken to the health authorities for medical examination. Of those, 612 were juveniles. The fact of finding those citizens in a state of drug intoxication was confirmed in the cases of 2,012 persons.

Organizational and practical measures have been taken by the internal affairs authorities revealed 2,493 drug offences, including 1,004 cases of drug distribution, 12 cases of drug use, 4 cases of involving a minor in a crime, and 19 cases of keeping drug dens.

2,075 drug-traffickers have been prosecuted, 67 of them teenagers. 13,445 persons were brought to administrative responsibility.

In total, over 372 kilograms of drugs have been removed from illicit trafficking, including more than 217 kilograms of marijuana, about 7 kilograms of hashish, 19 kilograms of heroin, 13 kilograms of synthetic drugs, 412 grams of cocaine, and 8 kilograms of psychotropic substances.

In addition, 1,929 Internet resources containing information on the illegal sale of drugs have been identified by the internal affairs authorities, including the selection of candidates for contactless distribution through caches, on the ways to cultivate drug-containing plants, manufacture and promote drugs. Information about the revealed sites was sent to Roskomnadzor for their subsequent identification and blocking.