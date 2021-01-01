An investigator of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region completed the investigation of the criminal case instituted against two residents of Kemerovo, 38 and 41 years old. They were charged with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

The police were contacted by a bank representative who reported a fraud committed in one of the furniture stores in the Urban-type settlement Promyshlennaya of the Kemerovo Region - the Kuzbass. All buyers who documented loans in it for the purchase of interior items did not repay the loans. Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Kemerovo Region performed a check, which resulted in the institution of a criminal proceeding.

The investigation found that the furniture store functioned fictitiously. At the same time, it was registered on a front person - a resident of the city of Belovo. Police found that the man had been persuaded to accept the deal by two women. They were detained by the police and became defendants in the criminal case. The defendants opened a shop and bank account in the name of the fictitious businessman, rented an area in the shopping center and equipped it with sofas to create the semblance of the activity, and hired an employee. She made online applications allegedly for the purchase of furniture on credit on the basis of documents that were handed to her by employers. Within two months, the defendants prepared 33 packages of fictitious documents. In them they used photocopies of passports of customers of the furniture store in which they previously worked. At the same time, citizens did not realize that they had become borrowers. Under this scheme, the defendants took out loans and stole about 3.5 million rubles from the bank.

Currently the investigation collected a sufficient evidence base. The criminal case was sent to court. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years. Within the framework of the criminal case, the credit organization also filed a civil claim for compensation of the damage caused.