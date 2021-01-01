The duty-unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krasnoarmeysky District received a fraud statement from a local resident. The man explained that 520,000 rubles had disappeared from his bank account.

As a result of the operative-search activities involving the use of special technical means, law enforcement officers have established the identity and whereabouts of the suspects. Two visitors, aged 27 and 34, were detained by law enforcement officers at their homes and taken to the police division for further investigation.

It was established that the offenders, while visiting the victim, used his cell phone and with the help of a mobile application transferred to their bank accounts the money, which they disposed of at their discretion.

Currently the Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Krasnoarmeysky District have instituted criminal proceedings against the suspects on the grounds of the crime under part 3 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Theft”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 6 years. For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure was chosen against one of the men in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct, his accomplice was taken to custody.