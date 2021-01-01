Investigators of the Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Komi Republic have completed the investigation of a criminal case on the grounds of a crime provided for by paragraph “b” of part 2 of Article 165 of the Russian Criminal Code.

It was established that in 2015 the director of a limited liability company signed an agreement with one of the Moscow organizations for the lease of land plots and non-residential buildings on them. At this time, the suspect got the intention to cause property damage to the resource company by unauthorized consumption of electricity by his crypto-farm. Implementing the plan, the resident of Syktyvkar organized the unauthorized connection of energy receiving devices to the transformer station of the enterprise, with which he signed a lease agreement.

As a result, between 2015 and 2020, the defendant consumed electricity in the absence of a contract in place to ensure the sale of the resource in retail markets. The total amount of electricity consumed was at least 1,327,628 kWh. The total amount of damage exceeded 5.7 million rubles.

Currently, the criminal cases with the approved indictments have been sent to court for consideration on the merits. The fact of unauthorized consumption of electricity was revealed by ES&CC officers of the MIA for the Republic of Komi.