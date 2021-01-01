Operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Luberetskoe” and the Rosgvardia detained suspects of extortion.
According to preliminary data, the offenders, under the pretext of payment of non-existent debt, demanded 5 million rubles from a local businessman, engaged in the production of medical masks. At the same time, he was threatened with violence.
As a result of operational search activities in one of the cafes of the Urban District of Lubertsy, one of the suspects was detained while handing over part of the requested amount - 500,000 rubles. The second accomplice was detained by the police in the Urban District of Krasnogorsk when he was driving home.
Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Inter-District Administration “Luberetskoe” instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The court chose in respect of the suspects a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.
